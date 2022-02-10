PM Imran Khan gives appreciation certificates to top 10 best performing federal ministries

PM Imran Khan has awarded appreciation certificates to the top 10 best performing federal ministries on Wednesday.

A ceremony to distribute appreciation certificates was held in the Prime Minister’s office today.

The ministers and concerned officials from the ministries were invited to attend the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasised the essential importance of improved ministry performance in achieving the country’s self-sufficiency goal.

PM Imran Khan said that the government is entirely focused on guaranteeing good governance and that the primary purpose is to improve people’s lives.

“Our ministries will get incentives to work hard, the more we publicise this,” he added.

The top 10 ministries recognised for their performance at a ceremony held in Islamabad were as follows :

Ministry of Communications (Murad Saeed) Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (Asad Umar) Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (Dr. Sania Nishtar) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (Shafqat Mahmood) Ministry of Human Rights headed (Dr. Shireen Mazari) Ministry of Industries and Production headed (Khusro Bakhtiar) National Security Division headed (Dr. Moeed Yusuf) Ministry of Commerce (Abdul Razak Dawood) Ministry of Interior (Sheikh Rashid Ahmed) Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Syed Fakhar Imam)

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, whose own Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was missing in the top 10 list.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab had previously briefed the Prime Minister on the evaluation and assessment process for ministry performance.