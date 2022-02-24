PM Imran Khan & President Putin hold one-on-one meeting in Moscow

PM Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a one-on-one meeting in Moscow on Thursday.



As per the reports arriving, both the leader had a discussion on a wide-ranging agenda in focus relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

Two leaders also reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Russian President lasted for 3 hours, for three hours which was earlier scheduled for an hour duration.

Russian President Putin also gave a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid a floral wreath for WWII soldiers at Kremlin Wall during his important visit to Russia.



