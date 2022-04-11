PTI boycotts today’s NA session for the election of PM, collective resignations on the way

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to boycott today’s session election of the prime minister in the National Assembly, with collective resignations on the way.

As reported, Farrukh Habib, Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, and Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignations have come to the fore.

PTI decided that its members would submit en masse resignations from the National Assembly today.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz disclosed this after the meeting of the parliamentary party.

The meeting was presided over by former prime minister Imran Khan.

Ali Nawaz said ‘we will not accept the government of ‘thieves’.

Ousted PM Imran Khan after stepping down from the post for the first time arrived at the Parliament today.

PTI MNAs who have submitted their resignation letters, shared images of letters in their respective tweets:

As per decision of the party I have today resigned as a member of the National Assembly. By sitting in the assembly I refuse to legitimise the conspiratorial accession to power of these looters and plunderers pic.twitter.com/lziN7QETmW — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 11, 2022

Submitted my resignation from NA to Chairman @ImranKhanPTI

No way we should legitimise this foreign funded regime change in Pakistan.

The battle for the sovereignty of Pakistan will now be decided on the streets by the people, not the these looters. #امپورٹڈ_گورنمنٹ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/wdhtqauOje — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) April 11, 2022

جن کی حرصِ زر، ہوس اقتدار نے میری قوم کو “بھکاری” بنایا۔ جن کی غلامانہ زہنیت نے میرے گھروں کو مقتل گاہ، میرے لوگوں کو پناہگزین میری ماں کو زندہ درگور کردیا میں ان کو اس ملک کا سربراہ مانوں؟ absolutely not یہ فیصلہ فقط میرا نہیں میرے ملک کی ۲۲ کروڑ عوام کا بھی ہے pic.twitter.com/Mqln6tfVGe — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 11, 2022

My resignation from NA being submitted today. pic.twitter.com/UxzSGW3nft — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 11, 2022