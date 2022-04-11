PTI boycotts today’s NA session for the election of PM, collective resignations on the way

Oyeyeah
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday arrived at Parliament House ahead of the election for the new prime minister.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to boycott today’s session election of the prime minister in the National Assembly, with collective resignations on the way.

As reported,  Farrukh Habib, Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, and Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignations have come to the fore.

Published Earlier:

PTI decided that its members would submit en masse resignations from the National Assembly today.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz disclosed this after the meeting of the parliamentary party.

The meeting was presided over by former prime minister Imran Khan. 

Ali Nawaz said ‘we will not accept the government of ‘thieves’.  

Ousted PM Imran Khan after stepping down from the post for the first time arrived at the Parliament today.

 

PTI MNAs who have submitted their resignation letters, shared images of letters in their respective tweets:

 

 

 

