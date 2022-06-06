PTI MNA Attaullah Niazi threatens govt of suicide bombing if Imran Khan arrested

PTI MNA Attaullah Niazi threatens govt of suicide bombing if Imran Khan is arrested or if anything happens to the PTI leader.

Attaullah, in a video statement, said that if those ruling the country tried hurting Khan, he will neither spare them nor their children.

“If a single hair on Imran Khan’s head is harmed, then those running the country should know: neither you nor your children will be safe. I will be the first to carry out a suicide attack on you. I will not let you be,” the lawmaker from Karachi said in a video statement doing the rounds on social media.

“There are thousands of other suicide bombers, like me, ready to blow themselves up [if anything happens to Khan],” he added.

It is pertinent to note that PTI leader Shahriar Afridi had also given a similar suicide bombing threat against the rulers in case of Imran Khan’s arrest.