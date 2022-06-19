PTI MPA Shabbir Qureshi arrested in Karachi over alleged harassment charges

PTI Sindh MPA has been arrested in Karachi over an alleged harassment charge, it emerges on Sunday.

According to the police, PTI member of the Sindh Assembly, Shabbir Qureshi, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho said Sunday said that Qureshi has been arrested over a woman’s complaint against harassment.

“A woman had complained to the SITE police station at 3 am on Sunday morning, alleging that Qureshi assaulted her,” Odho said.

On the other hand, PTI Sindh’s spokesperson Haleem Adil Sheikh brought the matter of Qureshi’s arrest to light at first.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the MPA was detained when he left his house for Fajr prayer, adding, “after which he was shifted to an unidentified place.”

PTI leader Khurram Sherzaman has also condemned Qureshi’s arrest.

“Sindh government’s jiyala force has kept PTI [in the crosshairs] as every kind of false allegation is being imposed on PTI leaders,” Sherzaman said.

He added that Shabbir Qureshi’s arrest is concerning.

Khurram Sherzaman demanded the immediate release of Qureshi.

He said that “the tactics the fearful Sindh government are hiding behind are pitiable”.