Oyeyeah
Latest News

PTI’s Faisalabad Jalsa:110 people robbed of their cellphones, 22 motorcycles stolen

The victims of theft have lodge their complaints at the Civil Lines police station

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui19 views
posted on
PTI Faisalabad JalsaPTI’s Faisalabad Jalsa | OyeYeah News
Views

PTI’s Faisalabad Jalsa held at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday, September 4, turned out to be a melting pot for muggers and pocket-pickers!

As reported, as many as 110 people were robbed of their cellphones at a time when hundreds and thousands of PTI workers and supporters were listening to the former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan’s speech.

Meanwhile, as many as 22 motorcycles parked outside Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, were stolen.

The cases of theft came to light after the victims rushed to the Civil Lines police station to lodge their complaints. 

On the other hand, terming it successful, PTI chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to thank his supporters who attended Faisalabad Jalsa.

Published Earlier:

“This was our second jalsa in Faisalabad in the last two months. This was even bigger than the first one. MashaAllah, Pakistan has changed and evolved politically. Only politically aware nations break the shackles of mental and physical slavery,” Imran Khan said.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You