PTI’s Faisalabad Jalsa:110 people robbed of their cellphones, 22 motorcycles stolen

PTI’s Faisalabad Jalsa held at Iqbal Stadium on Sunday, September 4, turned out to be a melting pot for muggers and pocket-pickers!



As reported, as many as 110 people were robbed of their cellphones at a time when hundreds and thousands of PTI workers and supporters were listening to the former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan’s speech.



Meanwhile, as many as 22 motorcycles parked outside Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, were stolen.



The cases of theft came to light after the victims rushed to the Civil Lines police station to lodge their complaints.

On the other hand, terming it successful, PTI chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to thank his supporters who attended Faisalabad Jalsa.

“This was our second jalsa in Faisalabad in the last two months. This was even bigger than the first one. MashaAllah, Pakistan has changed and evolved politically. Only politically aware nations break the shackles of mental and physical slavery,” Imran Khan said.

