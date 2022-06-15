Oyeyeah
Punjab govt’s Rs3.226 trillion budget finally unveiled

Finance Minister Punjab Sardar Awais Laghari unveiled the Rs3.226 trillion provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23

By Saman Siddiqui
The Punjab government’s Rs3.226 trillion budget has been finally unveiled on Wednesday.

The treasury and Opposition benches failed to reach a consensus over convening a session for the past two days.

Published Earlier:

And after considerable delay Finance Minister Punjab Sardar Awais Laghari unveiled the Rs3.226 trillion provincial budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The provincial minister has termed it a  “pro-poor and pro-development” budget.

The two separate sessions at the Punjab Assembly and the Aiwan-e-Iqbal were convened by the opposition and the government respectively.

The Punjab assembly session started on Wednesday but has been adjourned till 1 pm tomorrow, while the Aiwan-e-Iqbal session started after 4 pm.

