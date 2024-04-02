Salwan Momika, infamous descrater of the Quran, reportedly found dead in Norway

Salwan Momika, the infamous descrater of the Quran, is reported to have been found dead in Norway on Tuesday.

Momika was a former Iraqi militia leader who became a fierce critic of Islam. He gained global prominence over his notoriety for championing “free speech” and the public burning of the Quran, and had recently moved to Norway from Sweden.

On Tuesday, several websites and social media accounts claimed that Salwan Momika was ‘found dead’.

On March 27, Momika, who described himself as a ‘liberal atheist’, announced on his X account that he had reached Norway and was now under the ‘protection of the Norwegian authorities’.

“I applied for asylum and international protection in Norway because Sweden does not accept asylum for philosophers and thinkers, but only accepts asylum for terrorists,” he had said.

“My love and respect for the Swedish people will remain the same, but the persecution I was subjected to by the Swedish authorities does not represent the Swedes.”

He had also written that his ‘struggle’ against Islam would continue.

“I will continue my struggle against Islamic ideology. Since I started the struggle against Islam, I have paid and continue to pay the price, and I am ready for that, whatever the cost,” he added.

Five months ago, Sweden announced to deport the Iraqi national who desecrated the Holy Quran in the recent past.

Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Holy Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on June 21, last year.