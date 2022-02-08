Saudi Arabia announces changes in Umrah policy for foreign pilgrims on Tuesday.

According to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, all foreign Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken within 48 hours before arrival.

The new regulations will come into effect from next Wednesday.

Pilgrims will now have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Madinah.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier announced that foreign Umrah pilgrims can now once more extend their duration of stay to 30 days from the previously allowed 10 days.

“Before the travel ban following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign pilgrims were allowed to stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia. When the temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims was lifted and the service resumed on November 1, 2021, foreign pilgrims were allowed a 10-day stay in the kingdom,” the Saudi Gazette had reported.