Saudi Arabia changes decades old tradition of changing Kiswah
Last year, the annual ritual of changing Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) was held on Sunday night on July 18 (8th Zul-Hijjah)
The Kiswah of the Holy Kabba will be replaced on 1st Muharram 1444 this time instead of the yearly custom of replacing it on the 9th day of Zilhaj.
The changing of Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, called Kiswah in the Arabic language has been done on the occasion of Hajj for the last several decades.
As reported by the Arab media, the Saudi royal decree has been issued in this regard states that this time the shroud of the Kaaba will be changed on the 1st of Muharram.
Historical photo from the 1940s showing the Kiswah being changed.
This has been a tradition that happens every year in the month of Dhul’ Hijjah shortly before the commencement of the Hajj.
Last year, the annual ritual of changing Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) was held on Sunday night on July 18 (8th Zul-Hijjah) at Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia, where mask-clad pilgrims had gathered to perform the Hajj amid the pandemic.
