Saudi Arabia changes decades old tradition of changing Kiswah

Saudi Arabia changes the decades-old tradition of changing Kiswah.

The Kiswah of the Holy Kabba will be replaced on 1st Muharram 1444 this time instead of the yearly custom of replacing it on the 9th day of Zilhaj.

The changing of Ghilaf-e-Kaaba, called Kiswah in the Arabic language has been done on the occasion of Hajj for the last several decades.

As reported by the Arab media, the Saudi royal decree has been issued in this regard states that this time the shroud of the Kaaba will be changed on the 1st of Muharram.