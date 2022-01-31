Oyeyeah
SC suspends LHC verdict that declared Ravi Riverfront Project illegal

The apex court has allowed the Punjab government to continue work on the project.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday has suspended Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict issued on Jan 25, declaring Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project as illegal.

SC remarked that government can continue work on the pieces of land where payments have been made to the owners. 

However, no development work can be done on land where payment is still pending, SC remarked.

Punjab government had approached Supreme Court against the verdict of LHC in the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project case.

The provincial government pleaded that all rules and regulations have been followed before starting the project.

The plea prayed the court to set aside the verdict of the high court.

Declaring Section 4 of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 illegal and in conflict with the Constitution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had nullified the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

