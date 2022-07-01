Oyeyeah
Senior journalist Ayaz Amir attacked in Lahore

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir was attacked in Lahore!

As reported, unidentified men attacked Senior journalist Ayaz Amir on Thursday evening as he was leaving the office of a private TV channel located at Lahore’s Abbott Road.

The assailants beat him and tore his clothes and also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.

Taking it to social media, Ayaz Amir said that as soon as they left the media office, a car stopped his car and six people tortured him and the driver.

Following the incident, a Punjab Police spokesperson said that the inspector-general has summoned a report of the incident from the capital city police officer.

The IG has directed the CCPO to utilize safe city cameras to identify the culprits and ensure the arrest of the culprits.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the attack on the senior journalist.

“I condemn in strongest terms the violence against senior journalist Ayaz Amir today in Lahore. Pak descending into the worst kind of fascism with violence & fake FIRs against journalists, opp politicians, and citizens. When the State loses all moral authority it resorts to violence,” the former prime minister said in a tweet.

