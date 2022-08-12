Oyeyeah
Latest News

Shahbaz Gill sent to jail after court rejects plea to extend his physical remand

Shahbaz Gill was arrested three days ago for incitement against institutions and their leadership.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui16 views
posted on
Shahbaz GillShahbaz Gill sent to jail after court rejects plea | OyeYeah News
Views

Shahbaz Gill has been sent to jail on Friday after the court rejected the plea to extend his physical remand!

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was presented before Duty Magistrate Umar Bashir’s court in Islamabad Court on Friday after the completion of two-day physical remand.

Published Earlier:

A court heard a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and rejected the prosecution’s plea seeking an extension in his physical remand and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The investigation officer informed the court that the CD of the private TV channel’s programme in which PTI leader had made anti-army remarks had been acquired and the audio evidence matched.

The court also allowed Gill’s legal team to meet him in the courtroom.

 

Shahbaz Gill was arrested on August 9 on charges of incitement against institutions and their leadership by Islamabad Police.

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You