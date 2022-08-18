Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports satisfactory, no heart issue: Sources

Shahbaz Gill’s medical reports turned out to be satisfactory. There were no heart issue claim sources.

PTI Leader Shahbaz Gill was moved to the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday night, where he is under treatment after being shifted to the medical facility from Adiala Jail.

Where a four-member medical board unanimously recommended that PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill should be monitored further and assessed by specialists.

The medical board unanimously concluded in a post-examination report that the patient needs monitoring and assessment by cardiologists and pulmonologists.

A medical report prepared by the board was submitted before the court. The board members Prof Lal Rehman, Dr. Ali Miraj Shami, Prof SH Waqar, and Prof Shajee A Siddiqui said that Gill “may need further investigations if required”.

According to the report, Shahbaz Gill “is a known case of asthma since childhood and has been on inhaled bronchodilators when required, now presented with shortness of breath, body aches, including left shoulder, back, neck, fight gluteal region and left-sided chest pain”.

On Wednesday, a judicial magistrate granted Islamabad police two-day physical remand of PTI leader Gill and ordered officials to conduct a medical examination.

However, Shahbaz Gill was being held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Punjab government where the party is in power along with PML-Q.

In order to thwart the handover, arrangements were made to move Gill to Raw­a­l­pindi District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital after he complained of breathing difficulties.

The Rawalpindi Police said it would shift Gill to the DHQ Hospital while the Islamabad Police insisted on transferring the PTI leader to the federal capital as per court orders.

Following the argument, additional personnel of Islamabad Police was called to the jail.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior had also summoned Rangers and FC personnel to execute the court orders.