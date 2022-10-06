Sara Inam murder case: Shahnawaz Amir sent on 14-day judicial remand

Islamabad court sent Shahnawaz Amir on 14-day judicial remand on Thursday.

Shahnawaz main suspect in Sara Inam’s murder case was presented before the court today upon the expiry of his physical remand.

Shahnawaz was arrested by Islamabad Police on September 23 for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife Sara Inam at a farmhouse in Islamabad Shahzad Town.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sara Inam’s father, Engineer Inamur Raheem, thanked the media for highlighting the murder case of his daughter.

He told that Sara was the youngest of three brothers and sisters.

“In the year 2000, we moved to Canada where my daughter who was fond of reading and writing did a master’s in Economics. Later she worked at the UBL and the USAID. She also did a job at Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Engineer Inam added that although there were marriage proposals, his daughter’s focus was on her studies.

“And it was towards the end of July this year that we came to know that she had married,” he said, adding, “Initially, we got suspicious and questioned her as to why she took the decision without consulting the family members. But she replied that now she was 38 years old and could take the decision on her own.”

He went on to say, when they learned that Sara had married Ayaz Amir’s son, their confidence was restored.

Farrukh Inam, Sarah’s brother, said that the entire family is grieved over her death.

“She was quite competent,” Sara’s brother added.

He demanded exemplary punishment for his sister’s murderer.

“The Almighty Allah has commanded us to remain firm and do justice to the victims despite all odds,” he said.