Shahzad Akbar Resigns as PM’s Adviser on Accountability

Shahzad Akbar has resigned as PM’s adviser on accountability on Monday.

As being reported, he will continue to serve as the adviser to the prime minister on the interior.

The reason behind the resignation was not shared.

The decision was announced by Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a tweet on Monday.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party [and] keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” he said.

I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with party n keep contributing as member of legal fraternity. — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) January 24, 2022

According to the news source, the development comes as PM Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance two weeks ago.

Shahzad Akbar, a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior in August 2018.