Shahzad Akbar Resigns as PM’s Adviser on Accountability

The decision was announced by Mirza Shahzad Akbar in a tweet on Monday.

Shahzad AkbarShahzad Akbar | OyeYeah News
Shahzad Akbar has resigned as PM’s adviser on accountability on Monday.

As being reported, he will continue to serve as the adviser to the prime minister on the interior.

The reason behind the resignation was not shared.

“I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under [the] leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto. I will remain associated with the party [and] keep contributing as a member of the legal fraternity,” he said.

According to the news source, the development comes as PM Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction with Akbar’s performance two weeks ago.

Shahzad Akbar, a former deputy prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior in August 2018.

Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
