ShabeMeraj: Sindh announces holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday

Sindh announces a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

The notification from the provincial government issued on Monday stated all the schools, colleges, and universities in Sindh will remain closed on March 1 on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

A statement by Sindh Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari said “in view of Shab-e-Meraj on March 1, all educational institutions in the province be closed”.

“The approval for annual public holidays is fixed by the Education Department and the directive was also given during the recent meeting of the Sindh Steering Committee on Education, according to which all the educational institutions will remain closed on 1st March,” it added.

