Sindh House attack incident: Supreme Court issues notices to PTI, PPP, PML-N & JUI-F

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued notices to four political parties including PTI, PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F following the Sindh House attack incident in Islamabad.

The development comes as, on Saturday, the top cour began hearing of a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) earlier this week.

The SC has directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to submit by Monday a report on the storming of Sindh House by PTI supporters yesterday.

The apex court said hearings on the petition would be conducted on a daily basis.

A two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the petition, urging it to direct all state functionaries as well as political stakeholders to allow peaceful execution of proceedings for the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against the prime minister and prevent a possible “anarchic situation” that could result from the government and opposition clashing with each other.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday said that what he learned from media reports about what happened in the Sindh House, was not good.

However, the chief justice remarked that the apex court would not interfere in the no-confidence motion nor did it meddle in the political process.

He has summoned a report of the incident from Islamabad IG police.

Justice Bandial said the SCBA had approached the court and wanted enforcement of the law.

During the hearing, the CJP asked Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan if he also wanted to approach the court.

AGP replied that a decision had been made to file a presidential reference on Article 63(A) — which deals with disqualification of parliamentarians over defection — by Monday.

“What would you say on the freedom of expression and the right to protest? What would you say on yesterday’s incident?” Justice Bandial inquired from the AGP, referring to the storming of Islamabad’s Sindh House by PTI supporters.

The chief justice remarked that the SCBA wanted public order and implementation of Article 95 of the Constitution.

CJP clarified the hearing was not a suo moto proceeding as the court had previously received an application.

The CJP said the incident went against the freedom of speech, to which the AGP agreed, saying that there was no justification for it. Khan said he wanted to elaborate on the background of yesterday’s incident.