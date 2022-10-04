Sindh likely to get early winter this year

Sindh is likely to get early winter this year!

According to the weather expert Jawad Memon, the cold weather in Sindh is likely to hit the province from November this year.

While the intensity of the cold might increase in the province this winter season, he predicted.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s weather will remain hot and humid from Wednesday he added.

The weather in Karachi is likely to become hotter from tomorrow (Wednesday), he added.

The temperature might range between 35 to 36°C in Karachi till October 7 (Friday), said Jawad Memon.

The sea breeze in the metropolis might also be affected during the day, added the expert.

A weak westerly system is present in the northern mountainous region, Jawad Memon said.

Pakistan’s Sindh province is situated in a subtropical region; it is hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

Temperatures frequently rise above 46 °C (115 °F) between May and August, while the minimum average temperature of 2 °C (36 °F) occurs during December and January.