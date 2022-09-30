At least 23 dead in a suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul

At least 23 died in a suicide bomb blast that was carried out at an educational center in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, most of the victims were girls as they were seated in the front row, where the bomb detonated.

As reported, as many as 27 other people were wounded in the blast. The victims included high school graduates, both girls, and boys,

Most of the victims are believed to be teenage girls who were taking a practice university entrance exam at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET) when the blast first took place.

The Kaaj tuition center, situated in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood, is a private college that teaches both male and female students.

A male student told the AFP news agency from the hospital where he was being treated that “We were around 600 (students) in the classroom, but most of the casualties are among girls.”

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Heartbreaking images and footage from the spot of the incident and the hospital where the victims were treated are being shared on social media.

Trigger Warning!

A man crying helplessly over the lifeless and blood stained bodies of their loved ones 💔#Shiagenocide#KABULBLAST pic.twitter.com/imZ2w7yURH — Syeda Fatimah Huda (@SyedaFatemahuda) September 30, 2022

A brother waiting outside ICU with his sister's bag who was injured in today's blast! The most heart breaking picture 🇦🇫💔#KABULBLAST pic.twitter.com/40quNBzoXC — Maha 🇦🇫🇵🇸 (@__kaabulae) September 30, 2022

Another day, another suicide attack in a classroom in Kabul Afghanistan 💔



19 people have lost their lives while more than 30 are injured. #Kabul #KABULBLAST #Afganistan pic.twitter.com/1bCzITtfUC — Ruchi tiwari (@Ruchi0495) September 30, 2022

Classroom before and after. This is extremely painful, I have no words. Why dear God Why 💔 #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/l9x1B1r1NW — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) September 30, 2022

Remaining things from a martyr of today's blast.

You count the money. It’s just 17 Afghani which equals to 0.20 cents $ ☹️ she had big dreams which terrorists destroy her dreams ☹️😢 this is the life of Afghans 😢#StopKillingHazara #KabulBlast pic.twitter.com/UPivOFB6RS — Hassib🇦🇫Haidar🇺🇦 (@hassib_haidar) September 30, 2022

Hazara shia is oppressed . today blast in KABUL: Umul Banin and Shahrbano were among the dozens of students who were killed in a terrorist attack #KABULBLAST 💔 #Shiagenocide pic.twitter.com/9j0nj4jIQR — M Jaffre‏ (@Bntefatemaa_) September 30, 2022