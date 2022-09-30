Oyeyeah
At least 23 dead in a suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul

Students were preparing for an exam when a suicide bomber struck at the educational centre on Friday morning

By Saman Siddiqui
At least 23 died in a suicide bomb blast that was carried out at an educational center in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul on Friday.

The attacker is reported to have shot at the guards outside the center and entered a classroom and detonated a bomb.

According to eyewitnesses, most of the victims were girls as they were seated in the front row, where the bomb detonated.

As reported, as many as 27 other people were wounded in the blast. The victims included high school graduates, both girls, and boys,

Most of the victims are believed to be teenage girls who were taking a practice university entrance exam at 7:30 a.m., local time (11 p.m. ET) when the blast first took place.

The Kaaj tuition center, situated in a predominantly Hazara neighborhood, is a private college that teaches both male and female students.

 

A male student told the AFP news agency from the hospital where he was being treated that “We were around 600 (students) in the classroom, but most of the casualties are among girls.”

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Heartbreaking images and footage from the spot of the incident and the hospital where the victims were treated are being shared on social media.

Trigger Warning!

 

 

 

 
 
https://twitter.com/MehranTweets_/status/1575796501888241664
 

 

