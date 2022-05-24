SZABIST under criticism for inviting Dananeer aka Pawri Girl as Motivational Speaker

Oyeyeah
Dananeer at SZABIST
Social media has been in uproar after the educational institution invited a content creator for the social media platform better known as TikToker turned actress Dananeer Mobeen.

Published Earlier:

Dananeer Mobeen Aka Pawari Girl rose to rights of fame after her video clip went viral two years ago.

The panel at which Dananeer spoke was called ‘Instant Revolution The Rise of Digital Stars’, however, the netizens were less pleased by inviting a TikToker as a motivational speaker at an educational institute, instead of inviting a real hero.

Opinions slamming SZABIST are now doing rounds on social media making the university name among the top trend on Twitter Timeline.

“Dananeer got invited by SZABIST as a motivational speaker? This represents the declining standards of not only our society but the educational institutions as well,” expressed one social media user.

“No offense BUT WHAT IS THIS? Like she struggled for a 10sec TikTok video? Instead of inviting a real hero who literally like struggled for empowerment let’s call a TikTok star who did nothing but made a 10sec video that got viral,” said another. 

Check out some reactions from Twitter timeline:

 

