Twitter mourns murder of Pakistani-American Photographer Sania Khan in Chicago

29-year-old Pakistani American woman Sania Khan killed in her own home by her Ex-husband

Twitter mourns the murder of Pakistani-American Photographer Sania Khan in Chicago, USA!

29-year-old Pakistani American girl  SaniaKhan was murdered by her ex-husband in Chicago.

Published Earlier:

Sania used to make TikTok videos about the stigma of divorce in South Asian communities.

Khan was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago from Chattanooga in June 2021.

Before she was shot, Chicago-based photographer Sania Khan posted videos on TikTok about how difficult it was to divorce as a South Asian woman.

As reported, the officers found Khan, 29, unresponsive near the door with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blood on her face.

While, Raheel Ahmed, 36,  was discovered in a bedroom with a head injury. A handgun was found in his hand and a suicide note was discovered nearby, according to the report.

According to Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office, Sania Khan was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

 

