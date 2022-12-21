Who is Ayla Malik?

Alya Malik, the former minister has become a hot trending topic on social media sites for being featured in the alleged leaked audio conversations apparently involving PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Though the credibility of these controversial alleged leaked audio conversations can not be proved.

Alya Malik, the person in question in the alleged audio leaks, has remained active in politics on and off while her career has been marred by several scandals and this set of leaked audio leaks is the latest addition to the list.

Ayla Malik entered politics in the ’90s as she become a member of the late Farooq Leghari-led Millat Party.

She has also served as Deputy Secretary General of the Millat Party.

She later joined Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in 2011 and also served as the campaign manager of ousted premier Imran Khan in Mianwali.

She served as a Member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 from the platform of the National Alliance (Pakistan) on a reserved seat for women.

In 2009, she also ventured into the field of journalism and anchored a Current Affairs program on Dunya News named Situation Room with Ayla Malik.

Since 2011 she has been a central member of PTI.

Aliya was on the priority list of the party for a reserved seat in the National Assembly but PTI failed to win enough seats to nominate her to the parliament.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan decided to field Ayla in his hometown seat in Mianwali in the by-elections after he decided to keep the Rawalpindi seat.

Imran Khan gave a ticket to Ayla Malik from his Mianwali seat in 2013. However, she was barred from contesting elections in a fake degree case.

Ayla Malik was disqualified by a two-member Election Tribunal (ET) of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on 30 July 2013, over submitting her fake intermediate degree before the Election Commission of Pakistan (CEC).

As reported, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, declared her intermediate certificate ‘bogus’ on 20 July 2013 which carried the roll number of a male candidate named Imdad Hussain, who also had failed.

On 10 May 2013, Ayla Malik survived an association attempt and was injured after unidentified armed persons opened fire on her convoy in Mianwali.

Not many know that Ayla Malik is a scion of a feudal family hailing from Mianwali.

She is the granddaughter of Malik Amir Mohammad Khan of Kalabagh, a powerful feudal and former governor of West Pakistan. And a niece of Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, who served as the eighth president of Pakistan.

She is also the sister of politician Sumaira Malik.

Ayla’s former husband Yar Muhammad Rind is also a politician.

She also defaulted on a Rs 40 million loan from Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.