Youm-e-Ashura observed across country amid tight security and restricted cellular phone services

Youm-e-Ashura is being observed today across the country amid tight security and restricted cellular phone services!

Over 55,000 law enforcers have been deployed to guard Ashura events in Sindh

8,000 officials deployed for Ashura security in Quetta

The mourning processions are being taken out across the country on traditional routes.

While the Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On the occasion of Ashura Day, fool-proof arrangements have been made for security across the country, mobile phone service has been suspended on the routes of processions, while in many cities double riding of motorcycles has also been banned.

Strict security arrangements have been made by the government in small and big cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, under which police, rangers, and army personnel have been deployed.

The administration has blocked the routes by placing containers and other barricades along the routes of the processions, while the main areas have been sealed off from all sides and the visitors are being allowed to enter after passing through the walk-through gates.

In view of security concerns, mobile phone service has been suspended on the procession routes since 6 am in most districts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

In the sensitive cities of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, pillion riding has been banned, but patients, elderly, women, and children have been exempted from the ban.

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in the province including Karachi for seven days.

According to a notification issued by the home ministry, there will be a pillion-riding ban in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province from the 6th of Muharram to the 12th of Muharram.