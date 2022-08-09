Youm-e-Ashura observed across country amid tight security and restricted cellular phone services

Youm-e-Ashura is being observed today across the country amid tight security and restricted cellular phone services!
- Over 55,000 law enforcers have been deployed to guard Ashura events in Sindh
- 8,000 officials deployed for Ashura security in Quetta
The mourning processions are being taken out across the country on traditional routes.
While the Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi Allah ho Ta’ala Anho) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.