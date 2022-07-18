Ben Stokes to retire from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from ODI cricket!

The England National Cricket Team Test captain Ben Stokes Monday said that he will retire from ODIs due to the physical and mental demands of the international schedule.

Stokes, appointed as England’s Test captain earlier this year, will be playing his last ODI international tomorrow.

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that he will be retiring from the One Day Internationals (ODIs) after the first ODI of the three-match ODI series against South Africa which will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

In an official statement, Ben Stokes said:

“I can’t give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format anymore. “This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. “As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it. “Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.”

Ben Stokes has represented England in 103 ODIs.

He has scored 2892 runs at an average of 39.6 and a strike rate of 95.3.

With ball has picked up 74 wickets at an economy of 6.02 and an average of 41.6.