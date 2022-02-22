Biggest game event in Africa starts tomorrow – Africa Games Week takes place worldwide

As the world lifts the latest COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Africa Games Week team and the City of Cape Town are looking forward to the event happening 23-25 February 2022.
Africa Games Week is the largest gathering of African Game Developers in the world, with over 150 developers from across the continent gathering in one place. Africa Games Week 2022 remains a hybrid event, live at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town and virtually on the event platform.
Across the world, gaming is big business and Africa Games Week explores the business of gaming
Founded in 2018 by Nick Hall (Interactive Entertainment SA) and Rex Bowden (CATALYZE), Africa Games Week is a destination event for African and International Indie game developers and C-level executives from across the world. Companies such as Xbox, PlayStation, Ubisoft, Unity, Nintendo, Sega, Focus, Devolver, Landfall, and many others come together, meet and plan for future projects.
“Africa Games Week 2022 is bringing together core Gaming industry and community representatives; creators, developers, and publishers; from across Africa to meet and connect over 3 days,” says Bowden. “Our program focuses on creating more personal opportunities for connection and knowledge-sharing between the greatest minds in the African gaming industry; another reason going fully virtual in 2021 would have detracted from the event’s value. We hope this will foster partnerships in the growth of the African Game Dev industry locally and internationally.”