Drunk James Faulkner damages hotel property before departing from Pakistan

James Faulkner is reported to have damaged hotel property under alcohol influence before departure from Pakistan after alleging PCB of not “honouring contractual agreement” on Saturday.

At the airport, he misbehaved with the security and immigration officers as well. The matter has been escalated to the higher authorities by security officials.



Australian allrounder James Faulkner turned out to be a sour apple of the eye for Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators.



Following his conduct and allegations he leveled, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned the player from PSL.



PCB on Saturday has issued a statement refuting James Faulkner‘s allegations of non-payment and announced the decision that he will not be drafted in future editions of the Pakistan Super League.



James Faulkner threw his bat and helmet onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving #PSL2022 early due to a payment dispute and had to pay for the damages at the time of checkout from PC Lahore.

Well, James Faulkner has brought some drama to the much-anticipated PSL.

Earlier in the day, a tweet from the cricketer left everyone in shock that he has withdrawn from PSL 7.

Taking to Twitter, Faulkner said “I apologize to Pakistani cricket fans. But unfortunately, I had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave @thePSLt20 due to @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.”

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCBand @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position,” the 31-year-old Faulkner added.



I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

Now comes the real part of the story!

James Faulkner confirmed bank account details in December 2021, 70% payment was transferred to that account by the PCB, then in January he shared another account and demanded money to be transferred there, without refunding the previous transfer, thus demanding double-payment.

PCB following the allegation of the allegations from the Australian cricketer has issued a statement in accordance with the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

“PCB and Quetta are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of Mr. James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with the utmost respect, the statement said.

The PCB has provided a brief summary regarding some of the undisputed facts:

In December 2021, Faulkner’s agent confirmed the United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.

In January 2022, for reasons best known to Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of his onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70% of Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by him.

Accordingly, his payments as per his contract are fully up to date.

The remaining 30% of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the PSL 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.

Despite the money being transferred and received in his account, Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Faulkner would have been paid twice.

He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met.

The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed.

He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.

During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic.

Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management.

The PCB later received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport.

Further details have arrived related to James Faulkner.

According to news reports, drunk James Faulkner had stormed the hotel this morning while Ben Dunk and Samat Patel of Lahore Qalandars were also drunk with him.

According to media reports, screams kept coming from James Faulkner’s room in the morning, and at 4.30 am they started breaking into the room while all the players came out due to screams and noise.

James Faulkner came out of the room, hit his helmet and bat on the hotel chandelier, picked up his luggage, and started throwing it down in the lobby. ۔

Sources report that said that James Faulkner was kicked out of the hotel due to this behavior, and while checking out of the hotel, he also had to pay for the losses.

Later, upon arrival at the Lahore airport for departure, he also misbehaved with the security staff, which was reported to the higher authorities.