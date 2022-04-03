ICC Women’s WC 2022 Final: Australia thrashes England to claim their seventh World Cup win

Australia thrashes England to claim their seventh Women’s World Cup win in Christchurch on Sunday.

England was bowled out for 285 after being set 357 for victory at Hagley Oval.

Australia amassed a daunting 356 for five, owing to Healy’s belligerent 138-ball innings, the highest total in a World Cup final.

The defending champions England were facing a record target, tried their best to keep up with the run rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

Favourites Australia finished the tournament unbeaten in nine matches. The efforts have surely erased their 2017 World Cup disappointment when they were stunned in the semi-finals by India in England.

Australia’s dominance continues in the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups.

The team Australia also extended its one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

Healy struck 170 from 138 balls.

Australia’s right-handed opening batter Alyssa Healy shattered the world record for scoring the highest number of runs in a World Cup final innings.

The 32-year old swashbuckling batter has broken Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting’s World Cup Record!

Gilchrist had the previous best of 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 finals played in West Indies, which Australia went on to win comfortably by 53 runs.

Ponting, on the other hand, mustered an undefeated 140 against India to steer Australia to a 125-run win in the 2003 World Cup finals in South Africa.

Healy became the only player in the history of women’s cricket to register a century in the semi-final and final of the World Cup.

She also went past 500 runs to become the only player in the Women’s Cricket World Cup to muster that many runs in a single edition of the tournament.

ICC Women’s WC 2022 Final Scoreboard:

Australia Women INNINGS (50 overs maximum) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Alyssa Healy † st †Jones b Shrubsole 170 138 188 26 0 123.18 Rachael Haynes c Beaumont b Ecclestone 68 93 112 7 0 73.11 Beth Mooney c Sciver b Shrubsole 62 47 87 8 0 131.91 Ashleigh Gardner run out (Cross/Shrubsole) 1 2 2 0 0 50.00 Meg Lanning (c) c Beaumont b Shrubsole 10 5 7 2 0 200.00 Tahlia McGrath not out 8 5 8 1 0 160.00 Ellyse Perry not out 17 10 7 2 0 170.00 Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 14) 20 TOTAL (50 Ov, RR: 7.12) 356/5 Did not bat: Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown Fall of wickets: 1-160 (Rachael Haynes, 29.1 ov), 2-316 (Alyssa Healy, 45.3 ov), 3-318 (Ashleigh Gardner, 45.6 ov), 4-331 (Meg Lanning, 47.2 ov), 5-331 (Beth Mooney, 47.3 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Katherine Brunt 10 0 69 0 6.90 23 10 0 1 0 Anya Shrubsole 10 0 46 3 4.60 37 6 0 1 0 Nat Sciver 8 0 65 0 8.12 14 9 0 1 0 Charlie Dean 4 0 34 0 8.50 10 6 0 1 0 Sophie Ecclestone 10 0 71 1 7.10 22 8 0 2 0 Kate Cross 8 0 65 0 8.12 13 7 0 4 0