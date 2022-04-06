Imam ul Haq becomes third top ODI batsman in world

Imam ul Haq becomes the third top ODI batsman in the world!
Imam ul Haq has made his way to the top three International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI batting rankings for his impressive performance.
While star batter Babar Azam remains at the top position and Fakhar Zaman occupies the 12th spot.
“Imam-ul-Haq makes significant gains,” wrote ICC on its Instagram account.
Twitter terms the achievement as a slap on critics’ faces who termed Imam as ‘Parchi’ after he becomes the third top ODI batsman in the world.
From "Parchi" to one of the "Best" right now. MashaAllah @ImamUlHaq12 brother keep it up. Improving day by day. Bright future of Pakistan 🇵🇰👍.#Imamulhaq #ICCRankings #PAKvsAUS #PakistanCricket #BoysReadyHain https://t.co/bPyWblZHja— Ghias ul Hassan (@GhiasulH) April 6, 2022
Babar Azam is still No.1 ODI batsman while Imam Ul haq is promoted to No.3.— Saifullah khan (@66_saifullah) April 6, 2022
And Now according to ICC
Imam Ul haq is the third best ODI batsman in the world Right now.
This is A Great achievement and This shows that he is a Long Race Horse.#ICCRankings #Imamulhaq #BabarAzam𓃵
Your so called "PARCHI" is now in top 3 ODI ranking – you criticized him and he replied with his unbelievably good performance – If he is PARCHI then we need more like him – CONGRATULATIONS IMAM UL HAQ on reaching the highest of your career , truly deserved 👏❤️ – pic.twitter.com/x1wVIC8k05— Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) April 6, 2022
Congratulations to every Pakistani now king imam ul haq parchi is now in top 3 odi ranking ♥️♥️.@ImamUlHaq12 pic.twitter.com/bNpzLFqrSH— Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) April 6, 2022
They call me PARCHI:— Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) March 31, 2022
P-Passionate
A-Amazing
R-Remarkable
C-Consistent
H-Hope
I-Incredible#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/E50UUoyIo2
Keep calling him parchi, he'll silence you every time with his performance 💯♥️🔥#AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/UYm3M4kFPI— طاہر زاہد (@TahirMKhan8) March 29, 2022
You are looking at ICC No. 03 ODI Batsman. In spite of being called parchi & alot of criticism he managed his 50+ bating average. He improved in bating & six hitting skill performing against strong opponent. He is surely a Champ. ♥ @ImamUlHaq12 pic.twitter.com/iYP9CN7vgs— Abu Bakar (@Oye_Bakar) April 6, 2022
Century in Test. Back to back centuries in ODIs that too while chasing 300+. Imam Ul Haq Isn't parchi but your braincells are. Imam surely deserves more respect 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eUqCgrBMBo— KH SAKIB 🇧🇩 (@Crickettalkss) March 31, 2022