Imam ul Haq becomes third top ODI batsman in world

Imam ul Haq becomes the third top ODI batsman in the world!

Imam ul Haq has made his way to the top three International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI batting rankings for his impressive performance.

While star batter Babar Azam remains at the top position and Fakhar Zaman occupies the 12th spot.

“Imam-ul-Haq makes significant gains,” wrote ICC on its Instagram account.

Twitter terms the achievement as a slap on critics’ faces who termed Imam as ‘Parchi’ after he becomes the third top ODI batsman in the world.

Babar Azam is still No.1 ODI batsman while Imam Ul haq is promoted to No.3.

And Now according to ICC

Imam Ul haq is the third best ODI batsman in the world Right now.

