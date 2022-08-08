Neeraj Chopra congratulates Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal

India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has congratulated Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal with a record throw of 90.18m in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Chopra won the Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while the Pakistani star Nadeem finished fifth.

“Congratulations Arshad Bhai (brother) for the gold medal and crossing 90mtr with a new games record,” Neeraj replied to Arshad’s victory Instagram post.

“Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best (all the best for the next competitions),” Chopra added.

Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal in the javelin is Pakistan’s third ever gold medal in athletics in Commonwealth Games history.

Arshad Nadeem has set a new Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18 throw in his 5th attempt.

What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem! He earns Pakistan their first track and field Gold after 60 years 🥇🥇, setting precedence with a new Games record. Congratulations @NOCPakistan 👏🏾#CommonwealthGames2022 | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/6H5YlKxeLg — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 7, 2022

Taking it to social media, Arshad Nadeen thanked the nation for their prayers and love.0