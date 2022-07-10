Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to win his 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic beats Australian Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his 7th Wimbledon title!

Sunday saw Novak Djokovic clinch his 21st grand slam and 7th Wimbledon title to match Pete Sampras, who lost just one match at Wimbledon between 1993 and 2000.

The 35-year-old Serbian successfully defended the title in four sets, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

He needs one more Wimbledon title to equalize Federer’s tally of Wimbledon; a feat that deserves deep respect.

Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Sampras, and Borg in the Wimbledon 4-peat club.

During the men’s single at the center court, Kyrgios began to lose his cool as the scoreboard turned in Djokovic’s favor, earning a code violation for swearing.