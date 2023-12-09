Pakistan women clinches T20 series against New Zealand by 2-1

Pakistan women made history, winning the T20 series against New Zealand by 2-1.

Pakistan women’s cricket team won the first two matches against the Kiwis by seven wickets and 10 runs, respectively, becoming the first Asian team to win the T20 series in New Zealand.

However, the Girls in Green lost the third match against the NewsZealand on Saturday by just six runs at John Davies Oval.

While batting first in the final clash, the Pakistan team scored 137 runs with a loss of five wickets.

Sidra Ameen was Pakistan’s top scorer with 43 runs with their captain contributing 25.

New Zealand, who had already lost the series, started with a good chase. Suzie Bates scored an unbeaten 51 off just 42 balls while Amelia Kerr managed to smash 35 from 31 balls.

The Kiwis scored 101 runs with a loss of two wickets in 15 overs when the game was prematurely ended due to rain.

The hosts were able to win the third and final match by six runs ahead according to DLS.