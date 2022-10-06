Pakistan’s first-ever Junior League kicks off with a colorful opening ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.



Six teams are competing against each other in the first-ever Pakistan Junior League (JPL)

The 16-day-long competition will showcase the best U-19 talent not only from Pakistan but across the world.

The first Pakistan Junior League started with a colorful opening ceremony.

The Gaddafi Stadium turned into a galaxy as past cricket stars and rising stars descended on Lahore along with singing stars.

The stars lit up the stage at the curtain raiser! #Next11 l #PJL l #GGvMW pic.twitter.com/cfd8FuLNOh — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) October 6, 2022

The opening ceremony of the first edition of the Pakistan Junior League started with the National Anthem.

Justin Bibi, Talal Qureshi, and other singers sang the official song of the Pakistan Junior League, while at the end of the ceremony, there was a spectacular display of fireworks.



It is always the most beautiful moment of a game🇵🇰#Next11 l #PJL pic.twitter.com/JDGW6oBQ0D — Pakistan Junior League (@ThePJLofficial) October 6, 2022

The glorious Gaddafi Stadium during Pakistan Junior League opening ceremony.#Next11 #PJL pic.twitter.com/u8DvZahLF4 — Shahzaib Ali 🇵🇰 (@DSBcricket) October 6, 2022

Opening Ceremony of World's first ever Just Junior Franchise League (Pakistan Junior League) at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore#PJL 🏟️🎆🎇#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/hikkLFN7h0 — Imran Ali 🇸🇴 (@Imranali_50) October 6, 2022

At the event, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja explained the idea of ​​a junior league and said that it will give stars to the team in the future.

He said that the legendary cricketers in each team are there to guide the young players.

In the opening ceremony, the junior teams also marched past with their mentors, the mentors in the league teams were introduced, including, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Vivian Richards, Shahid Afridi, and Darren Sammy.



Mardan Warriors and Gujranwala Giants are competing in the opening match of the PJL.



Here is the Schedule of Pakistan’s first-ever Junior League:

Oct 6 – Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors at 6 pm

Oct 7 – Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6 pm

Oct 8 – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30 pm, Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals at 6 pm

Oct 9 – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30 pm, Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors at 6 pm

Oct 10 – Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors at 6 pm

Oct 11 – Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6 pm

Oct 12 – Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks at 6 pm

Oct 13 – Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6 pm

Oct 14 – Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30 pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks at 6 pm

Oct 15 – Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30 pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6 pm

Oct 16 – Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks at 6 pm

Oct 18 – Qualifier 1 (Top 1 vs 2) at 6 pm

Oct 19 – Eliminator (Top 3 vs 4) at 6 pm

Oct 20 – Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator) at 6 pm

Oct 21 – Final (Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2) at 6 pm