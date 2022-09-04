Nation celebrates Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India

The nation is celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India at the Super-4 match in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
In the nail-biting match against India, Pakistan won by five wickets, making it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ongoing tournament.
India posted a target of 182 runs after putting to bat first for Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz outclassed the opposite side.
Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of Pakistan’s win over India in this game as he put 71 off 51 balls.
While Mohammad Nawaz slammed 42 off just 20 balls to come out as a hero of the evening.
It was Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah pair who played a classic game and scored decisive 32 runs.
Pakistan achieved the target in 19.5 overs, what a nail-biting finish it was indeed!
The Dubai stadium has a sitting capacity of 25,000 while millions of fans across the globe watched one of the most thrilling finishes in T20 history.
‘Well done Team Pakistan’, Congratulations are in order for the green team for great performance
Congratulations #Pakistan
What a finish by #TeamPakistan
— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 4, 2022
What a fantastic game of cricket….it doesn’t get better then this….Pakistan Vs India and what a game…only in Dubai can you see this crowd mix…and what a performance by the boys in green…love u team Pakistan… #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/E60KIHlcjc
— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 4, 2022
How to make difficult win from easy situation? Learn from team Pakistan!
Historical and Impactful inning played by Nawaz!
Congratulations Team Pakistan! #AsiaCup2022#PAKvINDhttps://t.co/Hx8Xrr94VB pic.twitter.com/zWnmQSwBDs
— Imran (@MIKhan0365) September 4, 2022
Yooo 🔥🔥🔥🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Aq2J5HdesQ
— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 4, 2022
Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure. This was a much needed morale booster for the nation at a difficult time.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 4, 2022
Well played #TeamPakistan Excellent! bravo #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/F26tjgYwJ7
— Naeem ur Rehman (@NaeemRehmanEngr) August 28, 2022
An impressive & exceptional run chase in a most exciting cricket match by team 💚. @iMRizwanPak & The game changer @mnawaz94 played an amazing innings today.
Congratulations Team 🇵🇰 for sealing the victory against 🇮🇳.
On to it & look forward to keep the same spirit.
🇵🇰Zindbad pic.twitter.com/9LgPj9Ihw2
— Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) September 4, 2022
What a crucial and meaningful victory for team Pakistan, In a situation where the country is fallen into a disaster. No doubt it's a big psychological relaxation for all the countrymates.
Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰💚🔥#INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCupT20 #INDvPAK #FloodsInPakistan202 pic.twitter.com/9FSZ7WmWhX
— Shehzad Ahmad (@imshehzadahmad) September 4, 2022
Congratulations team Pakistan ❤️🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifPM8JHiFS
— Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) September 4, 2022
Congrats #TeamPakistan 💚#AsiaCupT20#PAKvIND#PAKvsIND2022 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5d2negLYva
— Senator Sehar Kamran T.I. (@SeharKamran) September 4, 2022
Congratulations Team Green
Pakistan Zindabad #INDvsPAK https://t.co/XHUP0nHpus
— Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) September 4, 2022
What a match! Sensational batting from Rizwan like always and that too with an injured leg. Was a really good decision to send Mohammed Nawaz up the order and he showed that he can perform in both departments.Overall i would say that was just amazing #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022
— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) September 4, 2022
What a game of cricket this was 🔥
A great chase from the boys👏🏻 Congrats to the entire team 🇵🇰🇵🇰
Pakistan Zindabad #INDvsPAK2022
— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 4, 2022
Woow WHAT A MATCH
Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰
Very well played. You made us all happiest.
Keep it up!
Pakistan vs India#arshdeepsingh#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsPAK2022 McTominay
Pakistan#INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/N2otuNBXPZ
— دارین 🦋 (@Dareenkhann) September 4, 2022
What A Match that's was 🔥🔥🔥, Pakistan 🇵🇰 Won by 5 wickets 🔥💚😍.#INDvsPAK2022 | #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/RnrjBletQP
— Fahad (@fahadtweets320) September 4, 2022
Congratulations team Pakistan. Nail biting finish. Well bowled @76Shadabkhan
Well played @iMRizwanPak
A great all-round performance @mnawaz94 @TheRealPCB#PAKvIND #AsiaCupT20
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 4, 2022