Nation celebrates Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India

OyeYeah News
The nation is celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India at the Super-4 match in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the nail-biting match against India, Pakistan won by five wickets, making it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ongoing tournament.

Published Earlier:

India posted a target of 182 runs after putting to bat first for Pakistan

 Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz outclassed the opposite side.

Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of Pakistan’s win over India in this game as he put 71 off 51 balls.

While Mohammad Nawaz slammed 42 off just 20 balls to come out as a hero of the evening.

It was Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah pair who played a classic game and scored decisive 32 runs.

Pakistan achieved the target in 19.5 overs, what a nail-biting finish it was indeed!

The Dubai stadium has a sitting capacity of 25,000 while millions of fans across the globe watched one of the most thrilling finishes in T20 history.

‘Well done Team Pakistan’, Congratulations are in order for the green team for great performance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

