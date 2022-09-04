Nation celebrates Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India

The nation is celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling victory against India at the Super-4 match in the T20 Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the nail-biting match against India, Pakistan won by five wickets, making it even against the Rohit Sharma-led side in the ongoing tournament.

India posted a target of 182 runs after putting to bat first for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz outclassed the opposite side.



Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of Pakistan’s win over India in this game as he put 71 off 51 balls.

While Mohammad Nawaz slammed 42 off just 20 balls to come out as a hero of the evening.

It was Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah pair who played a classic game and scored decisive 32 runs.

Pakistan achieved the target in 19.5 overs, what a nail-biting finish it was indeed!

The Dubai stadium has a sitting capacity of 25,000 while millions of fans across the globe watched one of the most thrilling finishes in T20 history.

‘Well done Team Pakistan’, Congratulations are in order for the green team for great performance

What a fantastic game of cricket….it doesn’t get better then this….Pakistan Vs India and what a game…only in Dubai can you see this crowd mix…and what a performance by the boys in green…love u team Pakistan… #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/E60KIHlcjc — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) September 4, 2022

How to make difficult win from easy situation? Learn from team Pakistan! Historical and Impactful inning played by Nawaz! Congratulations Team Pakistan! #AsiaCup2022#PAKvINDhttps://t.co/Hx8Xrr94VB pic.twitter.com/zWnmQSwBDs — Imran (@MIKhan0365) September 4, 2022

Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure. This was a much needed morale booster for the nation at a difficult time. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 4, 2022

An impressive & exceptional run chase in a most exciting cricket match by team 💚. @iMRizwanPak & The game changer @mnawaz94 played an amazing innings today.

Congratulations Team 🇵🇰 for sealing the victory against 🇮🇳.

On to it & look forward to keep the same spirit.

🇵🇰Zindbad pic.twitter.com/9LgPj9Ihw2 — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) September 4, 2022

What a crucial and meaningful victory for team Pakistan, In a situation where the country is fallen into a disaster. No doubt it's a big psychological relaxation for all the countrymates.

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰💚🔥#INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCupT20 #INDvPAK #FloodsInPakistan202 pic.twitter.com/9FSZ7WmWhX — Shehzad Ahmad (@imshehzadahmad) September 4, 2022

Congratulations team Pakistan ❤️🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifPM8JHiFS — Krishna Kumari (@KeshooBai) September 4, 2022

What a match! Sensational batting from Rizwan like always and that too with an injured leg. Was a really good decision to send Mohammed Nawaz up the order and he showed that he can perform in both departments.Overall i would say that was just amazing #INDvsPAK2022 #AsiaCup2022 — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) September 4, 2022