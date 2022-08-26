Oyeyeah
Sports News

PM asks athletes to aim for ‘Platinum Medals’, Twitter reacts

Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif expecting "Platinum Medal" next year from the Gold Medalists of the Commonwealth Games.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk11 views
posted on
Platinum MedalPM asks athletes to aim for ‘Platinum Medals’ | OyeYeah News
Views

PM asking athletes to aim for ‘platinum medals’, has left Twitter wondering what was all that about.

Seems like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invented a new category of medals for the athletes as he met the winners of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and the Islamic Solidarity Games at the PM House a day ago in Islamabad, where athletes were also awarded cash prizes.

Published Earlier:

Pakistani medalist athletes including Altaf-ur-Rehman, Nooh But, and Arshad Nadeem were also in attendance at the ceremony.

“I hope the athletes who won bronze [medal] will receive silver or gold medals in the future, and the athletes who won gold medals will receive platinum medals,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said speaking at the occasion.

PM’s remarks have left some Tweeps in frenzy!

For those unserved, here is why Platinum Medal trending on the Twitter timeline:

 

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You