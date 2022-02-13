PSL 2022: Shadab Khan becomes the most successful spinner of the league

Shadab Khan has become the most successful spinner in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by surpassing Muhammad Nawaz.

While Quetta Gladiators Muhammad Nawaz has taken 61 wickets and Multan Sultans’ Imran Tahir has 49 wickets to his PSL credit.

Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan, on Saturday, reached this milestone in the match against Quetta Gladiators.

Shadab in the 14th over of Quetta’s innings took the wicket of James Vince and that was his wicket number 62 in the history of PSL — the most by any spinner in the tournament.

Shadab has played 58 PSL matches, all for Islamabad United.

He has surpassed Quetta Gladiators’ Mohammad Nawaz who held the previous record of taking 61 wickets in 66 PSL games.

Shadab Khan’s performance in the last 4 PSL matches: