Sania Mirza announces retirement following defeat at Wimbledon

Sania Mirza lost mixed doubles semifinal at last Wimbledon of her career

Saman Siddiqui
Indian Tennis Star Sania MirzaIndian Tennis Star Sania Mirza | OyeYeah News
Sania Mirza’s appearance at Wimbledon ended in the mix-doubles semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk. Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.

Published Earlier:

Sania Mirza, 35, took to social media on Thursday to announce her retirement formally.

She had earlier announced that she would hang up her racquet at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

In a social media post, the former grand slam champion said, “The tears, fight and struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn’t meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular it’s been an honor to play here, and win here over the last 20 years. I will miss you Until we meet again.”

The 35-year-old Mirza, married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player.

She won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.

Sania Mirza won the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

