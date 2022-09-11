inDriver’s opens its First free IT center in Karachi

inDriver company launches its first free IT Center in Pakistan (Karachi) to make underprivileged children equally efficient and productive for the country, besides empowering them to live a quality life.
InDriver, under its social educational project, tagged BeginIT, has started this revolutionary program in the largest city Karachi in collaboration with JDC Foundation which is a reputed NGO also providing free education to underprivileged children in the city.
generation. He also shared his experience of new incubators centers in Pakistan and what plans they’ve made and projects they are working in support of IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan.
operating in slums and on the outskirts of this mega city housing more than 22 million diversified population,” in his introductory remarks, inDriver’s Senior BD Manager Hassan Qureshi said.
Ms.Sidra Kiran, inDriver-Pakistan’s PR and Communication Manager, pledged that through this project, the company aimed to empower the future generation with the ultimate goal of strengthening the national economy for prosperity and development of the country.
“Our belief is that each student at BeginIT can eventually become an expert in the most demanded and evolving field of IT, ” she remarked, adding that IT skills would enable them to pursue their careers and also create their own business opportunities.