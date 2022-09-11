inDriver’s opens its First free IT center in Karachi

inDriver company launches its first free IT Center in Pakistan (Karachi) to make underprivileged children equally efficient and productive for the country, besides empowering them to live a quality life.

InDriver, under its social educational project, tagged BeginIT, has started this revolutionary program in the largest city Karachi in collaboration with JDC Foundation which is a reputed NGO also providing free education to underprivileged children in the city.



The chief guest of the event was Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque. Other prominent fi gures were ex-president of Pakistan Houses Association for IT ( [email protected] ) Ms.Jahan Ara, senior actress and activist for child education and domestic abuse Ms. Sarwat Gillani and JDC founder Zafar Abbas.

Chief guest; Mr.Syed Amin ul Haque, Minister of IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan, appreciated the launch of inDriver’s initiative of its fi rst free IT Center, and shared his journey of life to motivate students. In his speech he also mentioned that they are already working towards better IT communication to help the future

generation. He also shared his experience of new incubators centers in Pakistan and what plans they’ve made and projects they are working in support of IT and Telecommunication in Pakistan.

“The event marked the of fi cial launch of the BeginIT program aimed at providing free IT education and the center is equipped with all modern gadgets and facilities required for the market driven courses. This would prove great help in grooming underprivileged children from orphanages, boarding schools and rural schools

operating in slums and on the outskirts of this mega city housing more than 22 million diversi fi ed population,” i n his introductory remarks, inDriver’s Senior BD Manager Hassan Qureshi said.

BeginIT is a global social and educational project of the inDriver launched in 2012. The project was targeted at assisting talented but marginalized children to acquire skills in information technology helping them build their career. So far 127 orphanages, children’s homes and remote agricultural schools from 13 different countries have participated in this project. In Karachi, as the fi rst batch, Under this project, 30 students have been selected, mentioned Ms.Sidra Kiran.



Ms.Sidra Kiran, inDriver-Pakistan’s PR and Communication Manager, pledged that through this project, the company aimed to empower the future generation with the ultimate goal of strengthening the national economy for prosperity and development of the country.