Stylishly designed Camon 19 Neo is here to flatter you all

TECNO recently launched its aesthetically designed and very stylish Camon 19 Neo in Pakistan.

The phone has a promising specs sheet as well as a fashionable outlook.

TECNO is famous for bringing innovation to the smartphone industry globally. It merges the realms of technology and fashion to create an iconic phone which has tremendous high-tech features. Camon 19 Neo is a result of that technology-fashion merger.

Artistic and Stylish appearance

Camon 19 Neo impresses TECNO fans with its artistic design. The back of this stunning smartphone has a geometric cutting design. It has an impressive prismatic look and reflects light differently along every intersection. It looks super glossy and doesn’t smudge easily.

This stylish phone is a must-have for young fashion enthusiasts. It doesn’t even hold back on other features such as the camera, performance, or battery. Camon 19 Neo reaffirms TECNO’s commitment to giving you the best smartphone experience.

Exceptional Camera Technology

With Symbolic Twin Camera, Camon 19 Neo supports a Borderless Image Module at the back with dual-metal rings containing two lenses giving it the professional look it promises. The main 48 MP lens and a 2 MP Bokeh lens are embedded in thin round bezels. The borderless module looks so sharp and exquisite. This phone would look like a luxury in your hands.

Along with creative placement, the cameras have remarkable attributes as well. The front camera features a 32 MP Softlight Selfie to light up your beautiful portraits. It has a Super Flash Light Solution with a circular screen+torch to fill light in dim areas. The rear camera has Bright Night Portrait for your night-time photography adventures.

Straight Middle Frame Design

Camon 19 Neo has a straight middle frame body for a comfortable grip. Its volume and power controls are mounted on the right side of the sleek body. The power button also houses its fingerprint sensor, making it a handy device.

With its aesthetic appearance and strong performance, you’ll get the best smartphone experience with the elegant Camon 19 Neo. So, do not wait any longer, go ahead and get this stylish phone asap!