TECNO Camon 19 Neo – Where Elegance Meets Technology

TECNO Camon 19 Neo fills the void in tech fashion for vogue enthusiasts. The phone comes with high-end camera technology and produces ultra-shine nightlight photos, which is a feast for style icons.

The Camon 19 Neo grasps contemporary fashion excellently through its design. Its geometric cutting at the back presents an artistic display of design. The back has been made for light and shadows to intersect to form a unique prism-like pattern.

Camon 19 Neo comes with a triple camera setup along with a borderless image module hosting a twin camera, which gives the flagship concept of dual cameras. The phone supports a 48 MP back camera with Bright Night Portrait and a 32 MP Spotlight Selfie Camera providing vivid and ultra-shiny photos and videos even in low light. It allows for 2k video shooting with the Bokeh lens as the cherry on top.

The phone is slim and straight giving a luxurious feeling in hand. Despite a glossy finish, the phone is smudge-free. Camon 19 Neo has been released in 3 colors Eco Black, Ice Mirror, and Dreamland green, a variety of styling options to pick from to keep you Young at Heart and updated with fashion trends.

Camon 19 Neo goes beyond its unique camera and design to high-end features as well. It includes an Helio G85 processor, 6 RAM with 128 GB storage, an 18W flash charger, a 5000 mAh battery, and a 6.78’’ FHD+ display. So, it’s not just a styling masterpiece but is powerful in performance too.

Several Pakistani influencers like Hira Asim, Hamza Bokhari, Amra Zahid, and more have applauded the versatility, design, and performance of this phone.

If you`re looking for an artistically designed smartphone with high-end performance, Camon 19 Neo is the best option for you to grab at just 37,999/-!