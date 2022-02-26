AirBlue resumes direct flights to Madinah from Lahore

AirBlue has resumed direct flights to Madinah from Lahore!

The airline has announced the resumption of direct flights from Lahore to the holy city of Madinah from March 1.

AirBlue will operate three weekly flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Madinah International Airport.

The airline will operate these flights via modern Airbus 320 aircraft.

The route was earlier suspended amid the Covid-19 restrictions.

The flights will be able to facilitate pilgrims.

Earlier the flight operations were limited to Riyadh and Jeddah only.