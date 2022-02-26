Oyeyeah
Travel and Tours

AirBlue resumes direct flights to Madinah from Lahore

The route was earlier suspended amid the Covid-19 restrictions. 

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui9 views
posted on
Views

AirBlue has resumed direct flights to Madinah from Lahore!

The airline has announced the resumption of direct flights from Lahore to the holy city of Madinah from March 1. 

Published Earlier:

AirBlue will operate three weekly flights between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and Madinah International Airport.

The airline will operate these flights via modern Airbus 320 aircraft.

The route was earlier suspended amid the Covid-19 restrictions. 

The flights will be able to facilitate pilgrims.

Earlier the flight operations were limited to Riyadh and Jeddah only.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You