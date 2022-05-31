Hajj flight operation to start on June 5

Hajj 2022 flight operations will start on June 5.

The first flight of Hajj will depart from Islamabad on the night between June 5 and 6, for which the preparations have been completed.

According to Aftab Akbar Durrani, Acting Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hajj Operation 2022 is moving ahead as per the plan.

The training of more than one percent of government pilgrims has been completed.

Pakistan’s Hajj flight operation will be starting with a delay of five days.



The first flight was supposed to take off today, May 31.

At the direction of Saudi officials, the first flight for “Road to Mecca” will depart from Islamabad on the night between June 5 and 6.

The pilgrims will be informed about the flights through websites and mobile messages.

Hajj pilgrims under the government scheme will arrive in Saudi Arabia via PIA, Air Blue, Serene Air, and Saudi Air.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, more than 80 percent of pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme have completed their training through Hajj camps.

This year, Religious Affairs completed a six-month Hajj operation in a short span of one month.