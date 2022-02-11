Oyeyeah
Bollywood News

Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passes away

Raveena performed the rituals at her father’s funeral.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk12 views
posted on
Views

Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday.

Ravi Tandon, 86. director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-Daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.

Published Earlier:

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Raveena took to her social media handles to share the sad news of her father’s demise.

Sharing a few throwback photos, Raveena captioned her post, saying, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

 

Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s.

Raveena performed the rituals at her father’s funeral. She was accompanied by her brother Rajiv Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You