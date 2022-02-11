Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passes away

Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday.
Ravi Tandon, 86. director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-Daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.
The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.
Raveena took to her social media handles to share the sad news of her father’s demise.
Sharing a few throwback photos, Raveena captioned her post, saying, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”
Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s.
Raveena performed the rituals at her father’s funeral. She was accompanied by her brother Rajiv Tandon and husband Anil Thadani.