Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passes away

Bollywood filmmaker and Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday.

Ravi Tandon, 86. director/producer helmed a number of hit Bollywood movies throughout his career, including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khud-Daar, Anhonee, Nazrana, and Zindagi.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Raveena took to her social media handles to share the sad news of her father’s demise.

Sharing a few throwback photos, Raveena captioned her post, saying, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”