Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri part ways? Social media says so…

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have parted ways? that’s what social media has been speculating.

Celebrity couple singer Aima Baig and actor Shahbaz Shigri got engaged last year. Their loved-up social media posts have always been in the limelight.

Now rumors have hit that both part ways.

What led to such speculations?

It all started after both celebrities have deleted each other’s pictures and also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

On the other hand, a showbiz source has claimed that the two are working on a project and this move could be a publicity gimmick.

The source also claimed that Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are also planning to give their fans a surprise.

Well, let us see what actual thing might come to light in near future.

Keep following this space for more on Celebs gossip!