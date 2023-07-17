Shiraz Uppal calls out Aima Baig for “misquoting” song Funkari writer

Shiraz Uppal called out Aima Baig for “misquoting” song Funkari writer!

Popular singer Aima Baig found herself in a controversy after the release of her new song Funkari after claiming that she has written the song along with Shakeel Sohail.

Following her statement, Shiraz Uppal took to social media to correct the facts as he claims he is the original songwriter of Funkari.

“She forgot to give the due credit that was already mentioned by Universal Music India on her YouTube credits,” Shiraz Uppal stated in an Instagram post.

“Get your facts right lady. Shakeel Sohail passed away 6 months prior to writing this song and the last he co-wrote with me was another single for you named Faraq Faraq. So Funkari was written, composed, and produced by me and you just came to sing it that only took 3 hours,” he added.

Baig released a new song called Funkari last week and following its release in a statement she said: “It took us like almost three years to make this song because I was too scared to let a solo single out because, since the start of my career, I haven’t released a solo track on which I had worked by myself day and night.”

“We started writing this song three years ago in Ramadan. It was Shakeel bhai’s (Shakeel Sohail) last song Funkari that he co-wrote with me. […] While we were writing the song, I was living a character,” she said while speaking to a local media outlet.