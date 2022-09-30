‘The level of trauma is severe,’ Angelina Jolie shares the plight of flood affectees

‘The level of trauma is severe,’ said Angelina Jolie on flood in Pakistan!

Hollywood star and International humanitarian Angelina Jolie’s visited Pakistan to draw international attention to the country’s unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Days after following the conclusion of her trip to the flood-ravaged areas of Pakistan, Angelina Jolie shared the plight of flood affectees in an Instagram post.

Sharing images from her recent trip to flood-affected areas of Pakistan, Angelina Jolie captioned her post:

“Last week I was in Pakistan with @rescueorg and local organizations, to witness the devastation caused by severe flooding which submerged 1/3 of the country’s land.

“33 million people are affected, and over 6 million need emergency humanitarian assistance.

“Pakistan also still hosts over a million Afghan refugees who are unable to return safely due to the current situation.

“Those I was able to reach were still in shock from having fled the Taliban, and now knowing the country they have fled to is in an emergency.

“The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe. Please learn and follow what is happening. Be aware of the climate catastrophe that we are seeing more regularly.

“Push governments to understand that lack of fair trade, rising emissions, and failure to address conflicts are causing more death and suffering to millions of families around the world.”

Jolie’s visit to Pakistan was intended to witness and gain an understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future.