Daniya Shah files an application at SHC for Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

Daniya Shah filed an application at the Sindh High Court (SHC) for Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy, it emerges today.



As reported, Daniya Shah, the third wife of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has filed a request for the exhumation and post-mortem of her husband in SHC.



A hearing was held on the request of the family to stop the post-mortem after the burial of Aamir Liaquat, during which the third wife of the deceased, Daniya hired a lawyer to become a party to the case.



Dania’s lawyer submitted a request to the Sindh High Court for the post-mortem of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, stating that Dania Shah is the widow of Aamir Liaquat, and it is very important to reveal the causes of her husband’s death.



On this, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro asked Daniya’s lawyer that who is not allowing the post-mortem to be done? Why is the family objecting? This is not a matter of family sentiment but a legal requirement.



Meanwhile, Aamir Liaquat’s family lawyer Zia Awan Advocate told the court that a judicial magistrate allowed the burial of Aamir Liaquat on the basis of a police report, and another magistrate ordered an autopsy on someone else’s request, Aamir Liaquat’s son and daughter have filed a petition against the autopsy.

Benazir Bhutto’s autopsy was not even done, he added.



Justice Iqbal Kalhoro remarked that everyone regrets that Benazir Bhutto’s post-mortem was not done, while Justice Kausar Sultana said in his remarks that Benazir Bhutto’s post-mortem was not done, but the entire country’s post-mortem was done.



The court said that we will give a decision after hearing everyone, we will also give full opportunity to the petitioner’s lawyer.



During the hearing, Daniya’s mother came to the rostrum and said that Aamir Liaquat is a great personality, and the widow has the right to find out the cause of Aamir Liaquat’s death and that the cause of death should be revealed.



The court asked the lawyer of the family to satisfy us why Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem should not be done. The court directed the parties to appear with readiness.



