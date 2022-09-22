Feroze Khan shares a statement confirming his divorce!

Days after the reports that a popular actor was spotted at the City Court in Karachi, Feroze Khan has also confirmed that his divorce has been finalized.

Prior to this, his ex-wife Aliza Sultan shared a detailed account on social media accusing Feroze Khan of abuse and infidelity.

Feroze Khan, in his statement shared on Instagram a couple of hours after Sultan’s post, wrote that his divorce was finalized on September 3 and he filed a family law case for custody and visitation rights pertaining to his children in the 8th Family Judge District, East Karachi on September 19, 2022.

“As a law-abiding citizen of Pakistan, I have full confidence in the justice of the Court. Our divorce was finalized on September 2, 2022, after which I filed a family law case asking for custody of and visitation rights pertaining to my children Sultan and Fatima in the eighth family judge district, East Karachi on September 19, 2022,” the Habs star wrote.

“Today, on September 21, 2022, the Court heard both parties and allowed me to spend time with my children Sultan and Fatima for half an hour in his [the judge’s] presence. The Court then adjourned the matter till October 1, 2022, on which date it will resume further proceedings related to visitation rights whereby I can continue to meet my children,” he added.

“As concerns my ex-wife, I shall extend her my respect and support as she is the mother of my children. I am afraid I am not in a position to further discuss this matter as the case is pending before the Court,” Feroze Khan said.

Aliza Sultan has confirmed her separation from Feroze Khan in a social media post shared on Wednesday.

While opening up about her divorce, Aliza has made some shocking revelations about her four years of marriage.

Aliza Sultan penned a detailed note that was shared on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmailing, and degradation at my husband’s hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner.”

“The welfare and well-being of my children have played a significant role in this decision. I do not want them to grow up in a toxic, unhealthy, and violent household. I’m afraid that their mental development and approach to life would be negatively impacted by exposure to such a hostile environment. No kid should ever have to grow up feeling violence to be a normal part of relationships. I would rather teach them that no wounds are too deep to be healed, no scars too shameful to be concealed at the cost of one’s safety,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and share two kids.