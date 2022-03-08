Lil Bo Weep, popular Australian singer and YouTuber, dies at age 22

Lil Bo Weep, a popular Australian singer and YouTuber, is dead at 22!



The confirmation of her death was made by her father in a social media post.



Australian singer whose real name was Winona Brooks had a massive fanbase on Tik Tok and Instagram started her music journey on SoundCloud in 2015.

Her single “Codependency” has hit five million streams, while her follow-up “Not OK But It’s OK” has gained over 12 million listeners.

Her father, Matthew Schofield, confirmed the news of her death on Sunday (6 March).

He revealed that Lil Bo Weep died due to “depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction”.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD, and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT [Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] but broken,” the singer’s father wrote on Facebook.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did a side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight anymore and we lost her,” Schofield wrote.

“As her dad, I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero, my daughter, and my best friend that I love so so much. She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back,” he added.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get some way through this.”

The news of Weep’s death came as a shock to her admirers, leading to tributes pouring in on the Twitter timeline.

Rest in Piece angel❤️ you were so loved and your music helped so many individuals #lilboweep pic.twitter.com/uJUKmPfNy9 — rainbow (@budbrowniee) March 7, 2022

Rip Lil Bo Weep

First heard “i wrote this song 4 you“ and loved your music immediately 💜 I’m so sorry you suffered i wish this Angel was still here and never met anyone that would hurt you pic.twitter.com/WQU752U4vn — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 6, 2022

RIP LIL BO WEEP pic.twitter.com/seuFHI1CON — ALIXN (@ALIXNMUSIC) March 6, 2022

Damn wtf rest in peace Lil Bo Weep💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3GAm05vBxo — 𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊𝖘 𝕲𝖔𝖙 𝕮𝖚𝖕 💔🌊🐬 (@Blues_Got_Cup) March 6, 2022

lil bo weep died today… drugs seem to ruin everything but we love them it’s a sick place we call home. — Smokers Club #1 Smoker Chief Puff Cone (@puffycones1) March 6, 2022

Lil bo weep was the first larger artist to really support me and show love which honestly helped me gain confidence as an artist and I’ll always be thankful for that. She was a true artist to her core. I know her music will continue to inspire & resonate w/ many. Rest easy Winona pic.twitter.com/K0yFCd2ZOV — 🦋SPLASH DADDY🦋 (@1800HOTDAD) March 6, 2022

Rest In Peace you will be missed 💔 Make sure y’all check in on your friends and family you never know when they could depart this world you will be missed Lil Bo Weep thank you for your music thank you for being such an inspiration to so many 💔🌸 pic.twitter.com/wBoRwwWjBX — Shikerria🖤 (@Shikerria8) March 6, 2022

The announcement comes after teary-eyed Weep turned to her Instagram on one of her final posts, narrating the struggles of losing a child.

Weep in a video post on Instagram said that she wanted to conduct a memorial for her late child, and asked whether anyone in Adelaide would be “kind enough” to conduct the service for her and with her.

In the caption, the singer wrote: “I am heavily dosed on Seroquel [antipsychotic medication] to avoid any psychosis from my CPTSD.”

“I have recently found out my fertility has been affected by growing up with a severe eating disorder. If you so so so any sort of a ninja Cerner I recommend to really think about what you’re doing to yourself because I may never be able to have a full-term pregnancy or have a child of my own due to the way I treated my body,” she said.