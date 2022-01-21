Oyeyeah
Maryam Nawaz calls out online news portals for reporting rumors as facts!

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz took to social media sharing screenshots of reports claiming that she has gifted her son Junaid Safdar Rs 140 million Mercedes as a wedding present.

“This blatant lie is all over social media. It is disappointing how reputed accounts propagate fake news without verification,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz.

 

The news articles with headlines reading, “Maryam Nawaz gifts Junaid Safdar Rs 140 million Mercedes, most expensive car to be registered in Punjab,” were published by certain news outlets.

 

